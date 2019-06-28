Meghalaya brings down malaria cases by 87 pc

Meghalaya has brought down the number of malaria cases by 87 per cent in the past three years and the state government has set a target of eliminating the disease by 2030, a senior official said on Friday.

The control and prevention of malaria and other vector borne diseases should not be left to the health department alone as per the international campaign "Zero Malaria Starts With Me", Additional Chief Secretary R V Suchiang said.

"Zero Malaria Starts With Me" is the theme of this year's World Malaria Day which is globally observed on April 25 by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

"The state has been able to bring down malaria disease burden by 87 per cent in the past three years. A concerted effort is mandated from the state government departments, Armed Forces and private partners to achieve the goal of malaria elimination by 2030 as per the National Framework for Malaria Elimination of the Union Health Ministry," Suchiang said.

She was addressing an intersectoral convergence meeting for prevention and elimination of malaria and other vector-borne diseases here.

Suchiang also stressed on the need of a policy framework to guide the line departments in the districts to tackle problems of prevention and control of malaria.

