Mehbooba welcomes Pak PM's call to Modi, says dialogue only way forward

Former Sunday welcomed Imran Khan's call to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, saying dialogue is the only way forward to resolve issues between the two countries.

The (MEA) said Khan had called up Modi to congratulate him on his re-election.

"Welcome step. For what it's worth, dialogue is the only way forward to resolve longstanding issues between & Pak," Mehbooba wrote on

In their first telephonic conversation after the air strike, Modi told Khan that creating trust and an environment free of violence and terrorism was essential for fostering cooperation for peace, progress and prosperity in the region, the MEA said.

