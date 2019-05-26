Sons and daughters of leaders shine in 16th LS polls in TN

Amid a raging nationwide debate over dynastic politics, five kin of noted politicians in emerged victorious in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls.

What makes their victories more noteworthy is that many scions of politicians in the North and one in bit the dust, chief among them being former Rajiv Gandhi's son and Rahul Gandhi, who lost from the party's

Jyotiraditya Scindia, son of former Union Madhav Rao Scindia lost from Guna, while Manvendra Singh, son of Jaswant Singh, founding member of lost in Barmer.

saw Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of Chief H D Kumaraswamy losing from Mandya.

Notable among winners in was Raveendranath Kumar, son of O Panneerselvam, who won from Theni, defeating senior EVKS Elangovan.

Other prominent winners were Karti Chidambaram, son of former P Chidambaram, who triumphed at Sivaganga and former Union Minister Dhayanidhi Maran, son of the late Murasoli Maran.

Dayanidhi Maran won from Central Chennai segment.

No less noteworth was the victory of Kanimozhi, daughter of late DMK chief M Karunanidhi, from Tuticorin, warding off the challenge from Tamil Tamilisai Soundarajan.

Kalanidhi Veerasamy, son of former DMK Minister 'Arcot' N Veerasamy, won from North Chennai, defeating Desiya Murpokku Dravidar Kazhagam (DMDK) candidate

DMK's Pon Gautham Sigamani, son of senior party and former Minister Ponmudy, emerged victorious by defeating DMDK from Kallakurichi.

K Vishnu Prasad, son of leader K Krishnaswamy defeated AIADMK's V Elumalai at Arani.

However former union minister Anbumani Ramadoss, son of (PMK) Founder- S Ramadoss lost to D N V Senthil Kumar of DMK from Dharmapuri constituency.

