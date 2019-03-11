MEIL in 'Limca' Records for the Fastest Execution of Power Sub Station

/ -- Infrastructure giant (MEIL) has received extraordinary excellence of winning a place in ' Book of National Records' and book of for its outstanding achievement of completing in a record time of 7 months. It could complete the project 5 months ahead of the scheduled deadline fulfilling all the quality parameters. of (PGCIL), for which this project was built, has appreciated MEIL performance and awarded 'Best Debutant Award' with a and also. Earlier, MEIL also placed in Book of for completing prestigious Pattiseema Lift Irrigation project in record time.

Construction work for 400/220 KV at NP Kunta was started on 25th September 2015 and completed on 25th April 2016. "Normally it will take 15-18 months for executing such projects, but MEIL could complete it within a span of 7 months as per requirements. To achieve this record breaking performance, we mobilised additional resources, At the same time our engineers and field staff worked for three shifts (24 hours). We executed complex designs by adopting stringent rules and overcame many obstructions in the process, having improper weather conditions. Power is being supplied through this substation uninterruptedly for the last 3 years. As a result the entered into Book of Record. It is case pride for us," said, Mr B Srinivas Reddy, Director, MEIL.

was taken up to connect Mega Solar Power Plant built in Ananthapur with Power Grid, with the intent of supplying 1500 MW of As part of this, MEIL has constructed 500 MVA, 3 Auto Transformers with 400/220 KV capacity and a Bus Reactor of 125 MVAR. Apart from this, 400 KV 100 AVAR Station, 2 baselines each with a capacity of 400 KV, 4 Ti-Bases each with a capacity of 400 KV, 2 Line Bases each with a capacity of 220 KV, 1 Bus with 220 KV capacity and one 220 KV were also established. Civil works related to Drains, Roads, Culverts, Control Room, Transit Camp, Fire Fighting System and Pump House construction were also completed within a short span of time.

" asked us to complete this substation project within 18-20 months. Looking at challenging conditions at the project, initially estimated more than 18 months of time to complete the project. Starting from Project Designing to Project Testing. MEIL completed all these works within a span of 7 months, much earlier than the project schedule. Considering the importance of this project and needs, MEIL has a set a self-target to achieve it in record-breaking time and achieved that rare distinction," said Mr. and Mr. Praveen Sharadh Dixit, Vice President, MEIL.

Indeed it was a challenging task for the company as the construction area has largely consisted of rocky layers. MEIL used sophisticated blasting technology to clear these rocky layers. Unexpected rains during 2015-16 created a lot of obstructions during the project construction phase. MEIL could eclipse all these challenges with its firm determination, dedication and its meticulous planning in rapid execution of such projects. was inaugurated on 25th April 2016, ever since it is functioning with full efficiency, supplying without any technical hiccups. highly appreciated MEIL performance. In its website, PGCIL termed it as a giant leap in the execution of projects that link power generated from alternative sources into the main grid.

About MEIL MEIL has proven experience in mega projects, has an overseas presence in prestigious refinery projects in countries like Kuwait, Jordan, and MEIL is known for its timely execution of mega projects with highest quality standards, particularly related to creating infrastructure for establishing raw processing units, compressor plants; gas-based captive power plants etc. MEIL Hydro Carbons division's Engineering Technical Team is using sophisticated modern technology for fabrications, installations, and hook up operations.

