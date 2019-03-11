Ethiopian Airlines grounds Boeing 737 MAX 8 fleet after crash

Ethiopian said Monday it had grounded its MAX 8 fleet after a crash that killed 149 passengers, including four Indians, and eight crew.

"Following the tragic accident of ET 302... Ethiopian has decided to ground all B-737-8 MAX fleet effective yesterday, March 10, until further notice," the said in a statement released on

"Although we don't yet know the cause of the accident, we have to decide to ground the particular fleet as an extra safety precaution," said the airline, Africa's largest.

All 157 people on board died when Nairobi-bound Flight ET 302 came down just six minutes after taking off from

It ploughed into a field near Tulu Fara village outside the town of Bishoftu, some 60 kilometres (40 miles) southeast of the Ethiopian capital.

also grounded its fleet of the MAX 8 in the aftermath.

Among the dead were tourists, business travellers, and UN staff headed for a conference.

