JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Ethiopian Airlines grounds Boeing 737 MAX 8 fleet after crash

Seoul closely monitoring N Korea for 'missile launch': military
Business Standard

Punit Pathak wins 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 9'

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Choreographer-actor Punit Pathak has emerged as the winner of the ninth season of adventure-reality show "Khatron Ke Khiladi".

In the grand finale, Punit, competing with Aditya Narayan and Ridhima Pandit, performed better than the duo to bag the title.

"Nothing comes easy for me, this win was due to sheer hard work, focus, determination and self believe. It feels great to be crowned as the ultimate winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 9.

"Winning a show that directs its participants to face their fears and overcome them, does wonders to their confidence," Punit said in a statement.

The Colors show was hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty and he said watching participants "push their boundaries" has always been an incredible experience.

"Punit Pathak has been a well deserving winner as he fought all odds and took all the challenges head on. I am extremely proud of each and every contestant who bravely fought their fears. Together we had a great time and a memorable experience," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, March 11 2019. 11:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements