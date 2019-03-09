Meiraba, Gayatri, Vaishnavi enter pre-quarterfinals at German Junior

-
Manipur shuttler Meiraba Luwang entered the pre-quarterfinals of the men's under-19 competition at the German Junior in Berlin, Germany on Saturday.
Meiraba overcame Indonesia's Yonathan Ramlie, seeded sixth, 13-21 21-16 21-18 to set up a meeting with another Indonesian 10th seed Bobby Setiabudi. He had earlier beaten compatriot Ishaan Bhatnagar 21-6, 21-19.
Vaishnavi Jakka Reddy and Gayatri Gopichand also progressed to the pre-quarterfinals of the women's under-19 competition with straight game wins.
Second seed Vaishnavi beat Denmark's Simona Pilgaard 21-16 21-18 and will face 10th seeded Chinese Han Qianxi next, while Gayatri defeated Korea's So Yul Lee 21-14 21-13 to set up a clash with Indonesia's Putri Kusuma Wardani, seeded third.
Gayatri had won an all-Indian clash with Treesa Jolly 21-15, 21-15 on Friday.
In other women's U-19 matches, Samiya Imad Farooqui lost 14-21 17-21 to Pornpicha Choeikeewong of Thailand, while Anastasiia Shapovalova of Russia ended Amolika Singh Sisodiya's run with a 21-12 15-21 21-15 win.
Sisodiya had to fight hard for a 21-17, 22-24, 21-12 victory over Germany's Leonie Schindler on Friday.
Madhya Pradesh boy Priyanshu Rajawat, who had reached the quarter-finals at the Dutch Junior International, had brushed aside Switzerland's Alexandre Briguet 21-9, 21-11 on Friday but he lost 21-19 13-21 19-21 to Li Yunze of China in a hard-fought contest to crash out of the tournament.
In the second round, Sai Charan Koya had ended up losing 21-15, 16-21, 18-21 in a tight encounter with Finn Achthoven of the Netherlands, while Nashik's Smit Toshniwal, who was the only Indian girl to be seeded, squandered a one-game lead to go down 21-19, 15-21, 14-21 to Aisyah Sativa Fatetani of Indonesia.
The boys' doubles pair of Navaneeth Bokka and Vishnu Vardhan Goud Panjala, who reached the pre-quarters at Haarlem last week, beat Malaysia's Jhy Dar Ooi and Roy King Yap 21-18, 19-21, 21-18 to reach the third round.
In girls' doubles, Kavya Gupta and Khushi Gupta prevailed over Huang Ching Ping and Lin Tzu-Yun 21-16, 20-22, 21-18 while Treesa Jolly and Varshini Viswanath Sri had it easier in their 21-14, 21-11 victory over Anna Siess Ryberg and Signe Schulz.
