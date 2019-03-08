Maisnam Luwang cruises to round 3 of German Junior

-
ALSO READ
US, UK top in foreign buyers list in Kerala Travel Mart
Film shows Kerala's signature assets, promotes it as global tourism destination
Kerala eyes over 20 lakh foreign tourist arrivals by 2020-end
Clara McGregor goes bold, shares topless picture
US, UK top foreign buyers list at Kerala Travel Mart
-
Maisnam Meiraba Luwang got the better of compatriot Ishaan Bhatnagar to enter the third round of the German Junior tournament in Berlin on Friday.
The Manipur boy needed just 31 minutes to win the all-Indian clash, defeating Ishaan 21-6, 21-19 to set up a meeting with the sixth seeded Yonathan Ramlie.
Luwang had thrashed U Min Jeong of Korea 21-11, 21-10 in the first round.
On Thursday, Samiya Imad Farooqui and Gayatri Gopichand made a winning start to their campaign.
Samiya needed just 27 minutes to dismiss Denmark's Clara Lober 21-10, 21-17 while Gayatri was equally impressive in her 21-14, 21-15 first round demolition of England's Alexandra Oprisan.
Kerala's Treesa Jolly set up a second-round meeting with Gayatri after her 21-17, 21-11 win over German Friederike Rudert. UP's Amolika Sisodiya was the fourth girl to progress into the second round following her 21-13, 21-8 victory over Caroline Racloz of Switzerland.
Aashi Rawat, however, departed with an 18-21, 12-21 loss to Korea's Da Jeong Chung.
Andhra Pradesh boy Sai Charan Koya prevailed over Poland's Patryck Kordek 21-16, 21-16 for a showdown with Finn Achthoven. Priyanshu Rajawat seeded 16th will open his campaign later on Friday.
In the doubles event, Kavya Gupta and Khushi Gupta notched up a hard-fought 21-12, 21-23, 21-13 win over the German-French pair of Sarah Bergedick and Romane Cloteaux-Foucault.
While the Indian challenge got over in mixed doubles, Navaneeth Bokka and Vishnu Vardhan Goud Panjala will hope to continue their good run in boy's doubles after making it to the pre-quarters at Haarlem last week.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU