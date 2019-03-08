Maisnam Luwang cruises to round 3 of German Junior

Maisnam Meiraba got the better of compatriot Ishaan Bhatnagar to enter the third round of the German Junior tournament in on Friday.

The boy needed just 31 minutes to win the all-Indian clash, defeating Ishaan 21-6, 21-19 to set up a meeting with the sixth seeded Yonathan Ramlie.

had thrashed U of Korea 21-11, 21-10 in the first round.

On Thursday, Samiya and Gopichand made a winning start to their campaign.

Samiya needed just 27 minutes to dismiss Denmark's 21-10, 21-17 while was equally impressive in her 21-14, 21-15 first round demolition of England's

Kerala's Treesa Jolly set up a second-round meeting with after her 21-17, 21-11 win over German Friederike Rudert. UP's Amolika Sisodiya was the fourth girl to progress into the second round following her 21-13, 21-8 victory over of

Aashi Rawat, however, departed with an 18-21, 12-21 loss to Korea's Da

boy prevailed over Poland's Patryck Kordek 21-16, 21-16 for a showdown with Finn Achthoven. Priyanshu Rajawat seeded 16th will open his campaign later on Friday.

In the doubles event, Kavya Gupta and Khushi Gupta notched up a hard-fought 21-12, 21-23, 21-13 win over the German-French pair of and

While the Indian challenge got over in mixed doubles, and will hope to continue their good run in boy's doubles after making it to the pre-quarters at Haarlem last week.

