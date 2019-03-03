Rajawat loses in quarterfinals, India's campaign ends in Dutch Junior badminton

Priyanshu Rajawat failed to cross the boys' singles quarter-final hurdle to draw curtains on India's campaign at the Yonex Dutch Junior International 2019 at Haarlem, the

The 17-year-old, hailing from Madhya Pradesh, had put up a gutsy performance in the fourth round to stun fifth seed 22-20 15-21 21-15 in a marathon encounter that lasted one hour 12 minutes.

However, Rajawat failed to replicate that show against fourth seed in the quarter-finals, going down 13-21 20-22 to the Canadian on Saturday.

While Rajawat showed a lot of promise, the rest of the Indian contingent could not cross the pre-quarterfinals hurdle.

Maisnam Meiraba Luwang of went down 18-21 10-21 to third seed of Indonesia, while Andhra Pradesh's Sai Charan Koya, who had upset the top seed a day earlier, was beaten 15-21,16-21 by China's Li Yunze.

In the girls' singles, Pulella Gopichand's daughter lost 15-21 13-21 against eighth seed Benyapa Aimsaard of

In the boys' doubles, Telengana pair of and squandered a one-game lead to go down 21-17 19-21 10-21 to Indonesia's M Lucky and

The Indian team will travel to for the Yonex German Junior 2019, starting on March 7.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)