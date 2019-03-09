FICA ready to support Pakistan in setting up its own players' body: Irish

The Players Associations (FICA) Saturday said that the global players' body is ready to support Pakistani cricketers whenever they decide to form their own unit.

"It is really up to the Pakistani players when they want to do that but we will be there to support them whenever they decide," Irish, who is on a three-day visit to witness the Super League (PSL) matches here, said.

Irish, who as FICA was in the lead in advising foreign players against touring in recent years because of the security issues, also said that their is very satisfied with the plans in place for the PSL matches.

"I am not a security expert but what I see for this event is pretty good. I am impressed. We would like to see more cricket being played in but it is really dependent on the security situation," he said.

"We think security situation needs to be assessed for every tour."



FICA has grown in importance as a global body after in 2015 it negotiated the players terms with ICC for its events held in 2015 and 2023.

He said things were looking positive for Pakistan in terms of hosting international teams in future.

Asked if the FICA would now support and ask other cricketing boards to send its teams to Pakistan, Irish said: "Every board makes its own decisions but I think the more the cricket is played in Pakistan with good security plans, it is good for the future."



Irish, however, refused to be drawn into the burning issue of Indian cricketers wearing military caps during their ODI against in Ranchi on Friday.

"Not sure what happened but politics should be kept out of cricket," he said.

