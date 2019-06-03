Memorial Tournament: Lahiri signs off 52nd, Sharma ends at 62nd

Indian duo of and could not make any significant headway on the fourth and final day of the competition, signing off at T-52 and T-62 respectively at the here.

It was especially tough on Sharma, who after getting to T-17 at one stage in third round, slipped to T-31 at the end of Saturday and ended Sunday with a triple and a bogey on the last two holes for a 78.

"Still it was a learning experience, from which I will surely benefit," said Sharma, who had just two birdies, three bogeys, one double and one triple.

Lahiri, who had five birdies against four bogeys for a 71, was done in by his middle two rounds of 76-75 after opening the week with a superb 67.

Meanwhile, Patrick Cantlay, starting the final day four shots behind, closed with an eight-under 64 for a two-shot victory.

It was the lowest final round by a winner in tournament history, and it moved the 27-year-old Californian up to sixth in the FedExCup and into the top 10 in the world.

Martin Kaymer, trying to end five years without a victory, had a two-shot lead starting Sunday but he was hit by back-to-back bogeys on the back nine.

After a 34 on front nine and getting to 18-under and even holding a four-shot lead, he shot 38 on the back nine and finished with a 72.

was the with a chance to catch Cantlay when he ran off three straight birdies to get within two shots, but he missed birdies on the last two holes and had to settle for a 68.

In 2011, Cantlay had won the Jack Nicklaus Award as the top in college at Later after meeting Nicklaus, he revealed that the legend, Nicklaus, advised him to enjoy the game and to relax and smile more.

Cantlay finished at 19-under 269 and won only for the second time on the career.

A rising star he ended as the top amateur at but later missed two full years with a back that nearly cost him his career. That was three years ago and this win could win could put him back on the rails.

Tiger Woods, who seemed to have no chance to win the Memorial, began 11 shots behind the leader. Yet he was seven-under through 12 after going out in 31. Then came a bogey on the 14th and a closing bogey for a 67 to finish ninth at 9-under 279.

Kaymer's last victory came at Open. Kaymer kept pace early with Cantlay. Then the German star erred as he bogeyed No. 12 and No. 13. Cantlay pounced on that.

was sixth, while continued to show signs of returning to form with Tied-seventh with

