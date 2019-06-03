Bajaj Auto sales rise 3 pc in May to 4.19 lakh units

Auto Monday reported 3 per cent increase in total sales in May at 4,19, 235 units as against 4,07,044 units in the same month previous year.

Motorcycle sales increased 7 per cent to 3,65,068 units in the previous month as against 3,42,595 units in May 2018, the company said in a statement.

Commercial vehicles sales declined by 16 per cent to 54,167 units during the month compared to64, 449 units in the year-ago period, it added.

Exports stood at 1,83,411 units in the previous month as against 1,82,419 units in the same month of 2018, an increase ofone per cent, as per the statement.

