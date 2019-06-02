Sharma rises to T-31; Lahiri way down at Memorial tournament

played a fine round despite a few mishaps to rise to tied 31st in the third round but had a disappointing day as he slipped to T-63 from T-3 at the here.

Sharma had a three-putt bogey, a couple of missed chances and a trip into the water for a double bogey on the last.

Playing at five-under through 16 he finished at three-under 69, which helped him position himself at T-31 at the end of 54 holes, way better than his T-53rd after 36 holes.

However, it was a very disappointing outing for Lahiri, who missed no less than three putts of five and a half feet or less and a few more between 11 and 15 feet as he played the third round in 75 and slipped to T-63, a sharp fall from T-3 after first round.

who has not won since 2014 and who has not won since 2016, are first and second.

Kaymer leads at 15-under and Scott is second at 13-under.

Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Cantlay, and are tied for third at 11 under.

In this third round Sharma hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation. He opened with a birdie from 17 feet and then added a second on fourth from inside 10 feet.

A third birdie on fifth following a great approach meant he was three-under after five holes. He dropped a shot on ninth but birdies on 11th and 12th and 14th brought him to five-under.

He traded a bogey for a birdie on 15 and 16. Then he hit into water on 18th and came out with a double bogey that pushed him back to three-under.

"I played well, despite some errors till the 18th, still a lot of positives. I am looking forward to the final round. I feel I am playing well enough to go low," said Sharma.

Lahiri missed a whole bunch of putts. He hit 10 of 14 fairways and seven of 18 greens in regulation. He had an up-and-down round with four bogeys, three birdies and a double in his 75.

Kaymer is seeking his first victory in 62 starts, while Scott is seeking his first victory in 63 starts. A win will make Kaymer just the third to win the U.S. Open, and the alongside and

Five time Memorial winner, sits 4-under 212 after six birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey on Saturday. Looking to post his sixth top-20 finish in eight starts this season.

Seven international players are inside the top 10 of the leaderboard.

sits T3, looking for his first victory since Five-time winner sits T25 at 4-under. Reigning FedExCup champion sits T10, seeking his sixth top-10 this season and eighth at the event.

Kaymer's last win was and he has played the last 46 holes with just one bogey on ninth in second round. He shot 6-under 66 on Saturday to lead after 54-holes for the first time since



Scott moved 25 places up the leaderboard when he carded seven birdies, including one on the final hole, in his 66. He trails by two strokes at 13-under 203. Has converted a second place standing through 54 holes into a victory twice, including his last win at

The 2014 champion (T3) carded eight birdies for the second day in a row for a field-best 8-under 64 on Saturday. He enters the final round 11-under 205.

