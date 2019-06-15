'Men harassed by wives' celebrate 'Pimpal Purnima'

Demanding gender-neutral laws, an organization which champions the cause of husbands facing harassment from wives Saturday celebrated "Pimpal Purnima" here.

Pimpal is Marathi for the peepal tree (ficus religiosa).

The celebration by the Patni-Peedit Purush Sanghatna (organisation of men harassed by wives) came ahead of the Vat festival where married women tie threads around banyan trees seeking long life for the husband.

Around a dozen members of the organisation celebrated 'Pimpal Purnima' by walking around a peepal tree.

An office-bearer of the organisation claimed -- seeking anonymity -- that incidents of men facing injustice in marital disputes were on rise.

"We want the law to be equal for men and women. The current laws favour women because they are considered the weaker sex, but on the contrary it is women who harass their husband more. The law is misused," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)