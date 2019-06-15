JUST IN
Fadnavis meets Union Jal Shakti Minister

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis discussed river-linking projects in his state with Jal Shakti Minister Devendra Singh Shekhawat, here on Saturday.

They discussed various linking proposals in Maharashtra, including bringing water from Godavari basin to parched regions in Marathwada and northern Maharashtra, a statement by the state government said.

The Marathwada and Vidarbha regions have been grappling with drought-like situation.

A presentation would also be made before the union minister on the issue, the statement added.

Fadnavis said the Centre has provided considerable help to the state and soon a solution to the drought would be put in place.

The Maharashtra chief minister is here to attend the NITI Aayog meeting.

On the day, Fadnavis also met Union Housing and Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Petroluem and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

