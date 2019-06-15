WB doctors in no mood to relent despite Mamata offer

Agitating doctors Saturday turned down Mamata Banerjee's offer for talks at the state secretariat saying they fear about their security and rejected her appeal to end their stir, which entered the fifth day.

As medical services in the state remained paralysed, urged the agitators to resume work and said her government has accepted all their demands.

The issued an advisory seeking a report on the stir. But reacted sharply to it and said such advisory should be "sent to states like and where several murders are reported since the last couple of years".

K N Tripathi wrote to advising her to take immediate steps to provide security to the medicos and find out a solution to the impasse.

Banerjee later said that she has spoken to the and apprised him about the steps taken by the to resolve the impasse.

She also said her government has not invoked the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) even after five days of the strike by the junior doctors.

"We have the laws, but we do not want to use them... We are not going to take any stringent action against any of the agitating junior doctors and hamper their career," she told a conference after the agitators did not turn up for a meeting at 5 pm.

The strike began on Monday night when two junior doctors of were injured in an attack by relatives of a patient, who died.

Banerjee said, on Friday, she "waited for the junior doctors for five hours. And today, I cancelled all my programmes for them. You must show some respect to the constitutional body".

On the mass resignation of the doctors across the state, she said it was not legally tenable.

"If the junior doctors think I am incapable, they can always talk to the or the .. or the of police," she said.

The agitating doctors had earlier turned down an invite for a closed-door meeting with Banerjee at the state secretariat and instead asked her to visit the College and Hospital for an open discussion to resolve the impasse.

The agitating doctors turned down her request saying there was no honest effort on her part to break the deadlock.

"We are eagerly waiting to start our duty, but from the Chief Minister's side there is no such honest initiative to find a solution (of the ongoing problem)," a of the joint forum of junior doctors told reporters.

The agitating junior doctors also rubbished Banerjee's claims that a few of their colleagues visited her at the state secretariat.

Earlier, Banerjee, while addressing the press at the state secretariat, left it midway, claiming that a few junior doctors have appeared there in order to meet her.

In its advisory, the MHA said it has received a number of representations from doctors, and medical associations from different parts of the country for their safety and security in view of the strike in

asked states to consider enacting specific legislation for protecting doctors and medical professionals from any form of violence in the wake Bengal assault on junior doctors.

Patients in faced hardships for the second consecutive day as protest by doctors, in solidarity with their striking colleagues in Kolkata, spread to several government hospitals, which could not join a nationwide stir on June 14.

Opposition BJP, CPI-M and in Bengal lashed out at Banerjee "for not being serious in resolving the impasses over doctor's strike" and asked her to keep aside ego to resolve the crisis.

