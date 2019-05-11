Mentally challenged boy nibbles dead father's limbs

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Medininagar (Jharkhand) 

A 12-year-old mentally challenged boy is suspected to have nibbled the limbs of his father, who had allegedly committed suicide at their home in Jharkhand's Palamau district, a police officer said Saturday.

The police broke open the door of their house at Danbdar village Saturday on being informed by neighbours of foul smell emnating from it and found the 45-year-old Suresh Mochi's body hanging from the ceiling, Superintendent of Police Inderjit Mahata said here.

Mochi had used his gamchha to allegedly commit suicide three days ago, he said adding the man before taking the step had tied the boy to a cot with a rope.

The police found cuts in the limbs of the body and suspect that the boy had nibbled them.

The boy has been admitted to a hospital, he said.

Mochi's wife lives with the couple's son and daughter-in-law, who live separately. Their other son works in Punjab, Mahata said.

