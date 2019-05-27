Mentally-challenged man climbs up street light pole in Noida

A 26-year-old mentally-challenged man climbed up a street light pole here on Monday, ensuing a that continued for at least half an hour, officials said.

The incident occurred on Shivalik Marg, near Noida City Centre, and it was reported to the police around 8.30 am, the officials said.

"Soon a police team from Sector 24 station reached the spot along with officials from the Fire department to bring him down. It was only after some 30 minutes that the man could be convinced and brought down safely with the help of a crane from the Electricity Department," a said.

The man, identified as Aniruddh from Bihar's district was later released, SHO Pradeep Tripathi said.

"He is mentally challenged. The reason why he climbed up the poll or why he was in that area are not known yet," he added.

