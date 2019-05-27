Cottonseed oil cake prices drop on subdued spot cues

prices came down by Rs 6.5 to Rs 2,766 per in futures trade Monday as investors cut down their bets, taking negative cues from physical markets.

Marketmen attributed the slide in prices to mounting stocks on constant supplies amidst slackness in demand from soap, and lubricant industries.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, contracts for June delivery fell by Rs 6.5, or 0.23 per cent, to Rs 2,766 per with a business turnover of 70,490 lots.

Cottonseed oil cake for July delivery dropped by Rs 9.5, or 0.34 per cent, to Rs 2,796 per with an open interest of 24,510 lots.

