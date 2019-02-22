Messe Frankfurt India and MEX Exhibitions Enter Into a Strategic Alliance to Create an Integrated Business Platform for Textile Sector

/ -- With portfolio expansion and future development of the industry in sight, the organisers of and Gartex have entered into a to form a unified industry platform 'Gartex Texprocess India'. The event will be part of Messe Frankfurt's Texpertise Network leveraging on the group's strong global network and expertise in the sector.

Leading in both apparel consumption and exports, holds the second largest manufacturing capacity globally with the machinery sector witnessing a growth of 8-10 percent year-on-year. As the world's second largest exporter of textiles and clothing projected to reach USD billion by 2024, Indian apparel manufacturers are moving towards increasing their and upgrading technology, giving rise to automation garmenting processes to enter the Indian market. Having made its debut in 2016, both and Gartex India received tremendous response from the industry with leading associations and companies in the garment and machinery sector coming forward to support the shows.

At the internationally renowned Texprocess, exhibitors from around the world converge to present the latest machines, plants, processes and services for the manufacture of garments and textile and flexible materials. While was launched as a pavilion to create an innovation platform for and at Techtextil India tradeshow in Mumbai, Gartex India exhibition was held annually in and has grown wider in scope covering not just garment and but has also added segments like zone, Laundry & Denim show along the way in addition to digital textile printing, embroidery and other existing verticals. With the merger of the two strong textile brands, the organisers, Messe Trade Fairs India Pvt Ltd and MEX Exhibitions, aspire to work in collaboration for India's textile industry development, facilitating global sourcing and networking in the textile value chains.

Gaurav Juneja, of MEX Exhibitions Pvt Ltd, said: "Gartex India has grown multifold in size since its debut in 2016, making the event wider in scope and greater in significance year after year. It has created new standards for the industry in terms of enhancing awareness, excellent networking, knowledge dissemination and industry bonding. Now, it is time to take it to the next level and this with Texprocess of Messe Trade Fairs India, Gartex India will realise its true potential and soar to even greater heights."



While the show will continue to maintain a strong focus on garment and textile manufacturing solutions, embroidery machines, sector, sewing machines, laundry solutions, innerwear manufacturing, denim show, fabrics, accessories among others, the organisers aims to expand its exhibit segments to cover complete in the coming editions. This includes technologies involved from design, cutting, sewing, knitting and embroidery to finishing, refining, IT and logistics which will supplement its textile technologies portfolio through the association with Texprocess.

Talking about the alliance, Raj Manek, Executive and Board Member of Messe Asia Holding Ltd, said: "Our shared commitment for industry development has led to the decision of working in collaboration with MEX Exhibitions. Together, we are positioned to grow and more importantly provide industry stakeholders with a strong brand of enhanced offerings through a single-source business platform - 'Gartex Texprocess India'. Moreover, the alliance has set pace for our brand expansion strategy as India is one the most promising textile markets."



With a unique portfolio of 50 international fairs for the textile sector, Messe Frankfurt is the world's when it comes to trade fairs for the textile sector. Gartex Texprocess India will now be part of Messe Frankfurt's Texpertise Network which is a combination of the world's most important textile worldwide that highlight innovations and show what is driving the global textile industry. The unified Gartex Texprocess India edition will be held from 10 - 12 August 2019 at Pragati Maidan, in India.

Messe Frankfurt is the world's largest trade fair, congress and event organiser with its own exhibition grounds. With more than 2,500* employees at 30 locations, the company generates annual sales of around 715* million. Thanks to its far-reaching ties with the relevant sectors and to its international sales network, the Group looks after the business interests of its customers effectively. A comprehensive range of services - both onsite and online - ensures that customers worldwide enjoy consistently high quality and flexibility when planning, organising and running their events. The wide range of services includes renting exhibition grounds, construction and marketing, personnel and With its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main, the company is owned by the City of Frankfurt (60 percent) and the State of (40 percent).

