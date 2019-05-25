Metro services operated one-way briefly on Violet Line: DMRC

Metro's services on its Line operated one-way for nearly 30 minutes from House to Kashmere Gate Saturday morning due to signalling issues, a DMRC said.

According to the official, metro trains were operated on a single line between the two stations from 11.25 am to 11.50 am due to signalling issues.

The services on the rest of the Line, which connects Kashmere Gate in to in Faridabad, operated normal, the said.

resumed at 11.50 am on the entire route.

Also this morning, trains moved with restricted speed till 11.15 am between Kashmere Gate and Lal Quila due to water logging at a few stretches, the Metro Rail Corporation said.

There was minor seepage above the track circuit. On underground sections, such seepage may occur occasionally and the system is equipped to handle the issue, DMRC added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)