Prez asks Modi to decide council of ministers, date of swearing-in ceremony

Saturday asked Modi to decide the council of ministers and the date of his swearing-in ceremony.

The also appointed Modi to the office of of India, a communique issued by the said.

Kovind requested Modi to advise him about the names of others to be appointed members of the Union Council of Ministers; and indicate the date and time of the swearing-in ceremony to be held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, it said.

Modi was formally intimated when he called on the at the this evening in his capacity as the of the BJP Parliamentary Party, which has majority support in the House of the People following the to the 17th Lok Sabha, the communique said.

Earlier in the day, a delegation of the led by and comprising Parkash Singh Badal, Rajnath Singh, Nitish Kumar, Ram Vilas Paswan, Sushma Swaraj, Uddhav Thakeray, Nitin Gadkari, K Palaniswami, and Neiphiu Rio, called on the president at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the communique said.

A letter stating that Modi has been elected of the was handed over to the president, it said.

"Letters of support from NDA constituent parties were also handed over to the president," the communique said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)