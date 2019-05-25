Heavy rain in Tripura, 700 people take shelter in relief camps

At least 739 people were rendered homeless and forced to take shelter in relief camps across due to heavy rain and thunderstorms since Friday, an said.

However, there was no report of any casualty.

"North Tripura, and Dhalai districts have been affected," the of the State Disaster Management Authority, Sarat Das, told

The (SEOC) in a report said, out of the 739 people, who are sheltered in various relief camps, 358 people are from district and 381 from North district.

A total of 1,039 houses were damaged due to heavy rainfall.

A total of 40 rescue boats were pressed into service by the to evacuate the people from affected areas, he said.

"The (NDRF) and State Rifles (TSR) have also joined the rescue operations," Das said.

A number of trees and electric posts were also uprooted due to blustery winds, officials said.

In district, the water level of has crossed the danger mark on Saturday afternoon.

The MeT department here predicted that rain and thundershowers with gusty winds will continue in the state on Sunday.

