Mexico confirms 6 killed in crash of military helicopter

Authorities in have confirmed that six people died when a military helicopter that was helping fight forest fires crashed in the north-central state of

The Russian-made transport helicopter was carrying water to firefighters when it went down Friday in the pine-covered mountains known as the

The crash occurred near the township of de la Sierra, located on a high mountain range that drops abruptly onto plain.

The said Saturday that one of its workers died in the crash, raising the death toll to six. Five Navy crew members also died.

has suffered hundreds of brush, pasture and forest fires in recent weeks amid very hot, dry conditions.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)