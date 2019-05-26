Trump says still has 'confidence' in North Korea's Kim

US took to on Sunday to express his "confidence" in North Korean leader Un despite Pyongyang's recent weapons tests and deadlocked nuclear talks.

Trump, currently in on a trip aimed at improving ties with Washington's close Asian ally, also suggested that Kim was sending him a "signal" through a North Korean on Joe Biden -- in which the former vice was labelled an "imbecile" and a "fool of low IQ" for criticising Kim.

" fired off some small weapons, which disturbed some of my people, and others, but not me," Trump wrote on Twitter, apparently referring to weapons tests in early May.

Hours before Trump landed on Saturday, his told there was "no doubt" Pyongyang's recent missile tests had violated resolutions but insisted is still ready to resume talks.

But Trump tweeted: "I have confidence that Kim will keep his promise to me, & also smiled when he called Swampman [sic] a low IQ individual, & worse. Perhaps that's sending me a signal?"



is one of the top issues on the agenda as Trump meets with Japanese

fired two short-range missiles on May 9 following an earlier drill on May 4 -- the first in 18 months.

The North had not launched any missiles since November 2017, shortly before once-reclusive Kim embarked on diplomatic overtures.

In a historic first, Trump met with Kim in in June 2018, and again in in February at a meeting that ended abruptly with no deal.

