Michael Fassbender to star in spy thriller 'Malko'

is all set to star in and produce Lionsgate's thriller "Malko".

According to Variety, the film is based on Gerard de Villiers' action- novel series "S.A.S" and studio intends to launch a franchise with it.

The 42-year-old actor, who most recently reprised his role of Magneto in "X-Men: Dark Phoenix", will portray Malko Linge, an Austrian nobleman and freelance CIA who spent his formative years in a special Nazi work camp for captured spies.

The character is described as a gentleman warrior without a country who works according to his own moral code and lives with a wicked wit and a lust for life.

The studio has bought the rights to de Villiers' catalog of espionage thrillers, serialised through 200 books that have sold throughout the world.

The first film will be based on de Villiers' book "Checkpoint Charlie", with Eric Warren Singer, the Oscar-nominated scribe of "American Hustle", adapting the script.

will produce via his company Film alongside Black Magic's Lars Sylvest, Kingsgate Films' and Rocket Science's Thorsten Schumacher, who developed the property with Sylvest and de Villiers.

will also executive produce along with and

