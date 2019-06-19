Saiyami Kher to star in Anurag Kashyap's next

Saiyami has bagged filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's next directorial, which is currently in production.

Saiyami, who made her debut with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's "Mirzya", will feature alongside in the film.

"It has still not sunk in that I am in an Anurag Kashapy film. Its an understatement to say that I am extremely excited to be a part of this project. Can't really talk too much about the film right now," the said in a statement.

Last week, the filmmaker had announced his new company and a new film without giving any details.

The project is being shot in and will be filmed within 3 months.

Saiyami was last seen in the hit Marathi film "Mauli" opposite Riteish Deshmukh. She recently wrapped shoot on her digital debut in the Amazon prime series "Breathe" opposite Abishek Bachchan.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)