Militants hurl grenade at police station in Sopore, no casualty

Militants Friday hurled a grenade at a police station in township of district in north Kashmir, but there was no casualty, police said.

According to a police officer, the incident took place in the afternoon.

There was no immediate report of any loss of life or in the explosion, the police said.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and further details are awaited.

