Militants kidnap Christian man in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula

Islamic militants on Thursday kidnapped a Christian man traveling in a communal taxi in the turbulent north of Egypt's peninsula, according to security officials, an incident that raises the specter of renewed attacks on minority Christians in the region after a two-year lull.

The officials did not identify the man, but said police pursued the kidnappers into the desert to which they fled after the incident, killing one of them and wounding two others in a firefight, but could not free the hostage.

Two policemen were also wounded in the firefight, said the officials.

There was no word on whether any of the other passengers traveling in the taxi, a minibus, were harmed, suggesting that the kidnapping of the Christian man could have been planned.

The attack took place about 30 kilometers (19 miles) west of el-Arish, northern Sinai's largest city, said the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.

A spate of attacks on Christians in northern in late 2016 and early 2017 forced nearly 300 families to flee their homes there and find refuge elsewhere in Those killed included a cleric, workers, a doctor and a merchant. The last Christian to be killed in was in January 2018, when militants gunned him down as he walked on the street in el-Arish.

