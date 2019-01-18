Pak court stops provincial department from vacating Panj Tirath

JUST IN
Business Standard

Press Trust of India 

Peshawar High Court on Thursday stopped the Archaeology Department of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province from vacating Panj Tirath, a Hindu religious site which has been declared as the national heritage.

Deputy Director Evacuee Property Trust Board (EPTB) Peshawar Humayun Khan said that the provincial archaeology department had given notice for vacating Panj Tirath.

Pakistan's Evacuee Property Trust Board (EPTB), which manages the shrines of Hindus and Sikhs, had challenged the notice in the court.

Panj Tirath is property of the EPTB, he said.

First Published: Fri, January 18 2019. 00:45 IST

