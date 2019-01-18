Pak court stops provincial department from vacating Panj Tirath

High Court on Thursday stopped the Archaeology Department of Pakistan's province from vacating Panj Tirath, a Hindu which has been declared as the national heritage.

(EPTB) Humayun Khan said that the had given notice for vacating Panj Tirath.

Pakistan's (EPTB), which manages the shrines of Hindus and Sikhs, had challenged the notice in the court.

Panj Tirath is property of the EPTB, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)