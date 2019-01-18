JUST IN
Business Standard

Inmate commits suicide in Faridabad jail

Press Trust of India  |  Faridabad 

An inmate allegedly committed suicide in Haryana's Faridabad district, days after he was convicted in a case.

Jail authorities said the incident came to light on Thursday morning.

According to jail superintendent Deepak Sharma, the deceased, Mohit, was sentenced to 10 years on charges of rape two days ago.

Sharma said Mohit was under depression and he was not talking to anybody.

The official said it was being probed how Mohit managed to hang himself inside the jail.

First Published: Fri, January 18 2019. 00:40 IST

