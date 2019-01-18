Inmate commits suicide in Faridabad jail

An inmate allegedly committed suicide in Haryana's district, days after he was convicted in a case.

Jail authorities said the incident came to light on Thursday morning.

According to Deepak Sharma, the deceased, Mohit, was sentenced to 10 years on charges of rape two days ago.

Sharma said Mohit was under depression and he was not talking to anybody.

The said it was being probed how Mohit managed to hang himself inside the jail.

