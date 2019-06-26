Milkbasket raises Rs 15 crore from Innoven Capital

said it has raised Rs 15 crore from firm

This latest funding is in addition to USD 10.5 million (around Rs 72.59 crore) the company had raised earlier this month led by Unilever Ventures, with participation from Mayfield India, Kalaari Capital, and few Indian family offices.

"The fresh investment positions us firmly for continued growth, and we will be investing substantially in geographical expansion, new technological advancements and hiring through the year," Milkbasket said in a statement.

Goel further said "this is a testament to our proven pioneering model and a solid team that is transforming everyday lives of urban households in India".

is a and lending platform providing debt capital to high growth innovative ventures primarily backed by firms.

Launched in early 2015, Milkbasket has till date raised close to USD 26 million (around Rs 180 crore) in equity funding.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)