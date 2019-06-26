India will do what is in its national interest: Jaishankar to Pompeo on S-400 deal

on Wednesday told the US that it will go by its national interest while dealing with other countries, including with sanctions-hit from whom is procuring S 400

This was conveyed by S to his American counterpart during an extensive bilateral meeting here.

In a joint press interaction, Pompeo said is an important partner of the US and that the bilateral ties were reaching new heights.

While answering a question on the issue of sanctions under the US' Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) which may also impact India's procurement of the S400 systems from Moscow, said has relationships with several countries.

"We have many relationships...they have a history. We will do what is in our national interest and part of that strategic partnership is the ability of each country to comprehend and appreciate the national interest of the other," said.

Noting that India-US strategic partnership was based on deep and broad convergence, Jaishankar said discussions with Pompeo were held on key issues including and trade as well as on the situation in and the Indo-Pacific region.

On terrorism, Jaishankar said he expressed appreciation for strong support of the

Pompeo, who arrived here Tuesday night, also called on in the morning and discussed various aspects of the Indo-US relationship.

The US Secretary of State's meetings with the Indian leadership are the first high-level interactions between the two countries after the return of the to power last month.

Pompeo's visit comes ahead of a meeting between Modi and US on the sidelines of the Summit in Osaka, Japan, later this week.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)