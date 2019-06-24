Maha: Partially burnt body of woman found

The partially burnt body of a woman was found under a bridge in district of Maharashtra, police said on Monday.

Some locals alerted the police on Sunday after they spotted the body, of a nearly 25-year-old woman whose face was charred beyond recognition, lying under in Titwala town here, said.

The police rushed to the spot and sent the body for postmortem, he said.

The police suspect that someone killed the woman and burnt the body to hide the crime, the said.

A case was registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), he said, adding that a search was on for the culprit.

