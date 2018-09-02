Mind the 'black hole', Olympics chief warns Indonesia

needs to keep its momentum and not fall into a "black hole" after if it wants to host the 2032 Olympics, IOC said on Sunday.

Bach said had the right ingredients to host the world's biggest multi- event, following Joko Widodo's surprise announcement of a bid.

The Southeast Asian country has defied expectations to hold a mainly smooth



Asian Games, which has a bumper 17,000 athletes and officials, and 40

"With the success of this has laid a very solid foundation for such a candidature," Bach, the president, said ahead of the closing ceremony.

"You can see the ingredients are there, you see a young, enthusiastic nation. Passionate about sports, working with high efficiency in the organisation... so, I think it will be a very strong candidature."



"I think what is important now for Indonesia is keep the momentum of this Games," he added.

"So for you now not to fall into a black hole the moment after everybody has left." is by far the biggest event held in Indonesia. The 2011 Southeast Games in the country were marked by corruption scandals, delays and two deaths in a stadium stampede.

But Bach said he was encouraged that would maintain enthusiasm after the Games, partly by encouraging more people to play sports.

He added that eSports, which debuted as a demonstration sport, had a number of "obstacles to be overcome" before it can be considered for

eSports' lack of a unified body, the commercial interests of games manufacturers and violent or adult content were all problems, he said.

"Some people still have some doubts whether it's really sport, what is being done there," said Bach.

"We have to draw very clear red line saying that no game which is contrary to the Olympic values can have a place in the Olympic podium," he added.

