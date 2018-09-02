Sex scandal didn't harm Japan's Asian display, says JOC

The of Japan's delegation said Sunday that a scandal involving players caught paying for prostitutes had no negative impact on the country's overall performance in

"It was unprofessional and unpalatable behaviour," told a conference after finished second behind with 75 gold, 56 silver and 74 bronze medals.

"Their conduct betrays public confidence in the the athletes and sport as a whole," he added.

"It was a huge shock to us and was a setback but I don't think it had any negative impact overall. The rest of the players stepped up, and fought with great pride and gave everything for the shirt."



The four Japanese players -- Yuya Nagayoshi, Takuya Hashimoto, and -- were sent home in disgrace after being spotted in a notorious red light district of Jakarta, and subsequently banned for a year.

Dressed in black suits at a press conference after their return home, Nagayoshi said he "could not imagine" playing again after bringing the sport into disrepute.

The incident came as a major embarrassment for Japan, which is preparing to host the 2020

Japanese was sent home in shame from the 2014 after he was caught on video stealing a journalist's camera from the pool deck.

But Yamashita was anxious to put a positive spin on Japan's performance in Jakarta, which he said "far exceeded expectations." Japan's swimmers set the stage for their country's medal rush by winning 19 golds, pipping mighty on total medals, with grabbed the MVP award for the Games after capturing a record six titles in the pool.

"I was on my way to Disneyland when my called to tell me I might win it," said the 18-year-old, who had to fly back to to collect the award.

"I couldn't take the grin off my face all day." Yamashita called on Japanese athletes to build on their success for the Olympics, acknowledging that their target of 30 gold medals at the was an ambitious one.

"Our results here are truly something to celebrate," he said after recorded their biggest gold medal tally since

"Expecting the same results in Tokyo is a big ask but we must aim to do just that. We expect great things at Tokyo 2020.

