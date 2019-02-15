Minda Industries' board approves merger with Harita Seating Systems

Industries, the flagship company of Uno Minda, Friday said its board has approved merger of Seating Systems with itself.

The transaction also encompasses getting 51 per cent stake in Fehrer Limited, a joint venture of with Fehrer Automotive GmbH, one of the leaders in automotive seating business in

Harita, along with its subsidiary, has 12 plants across

"This is the largest merger and acquisition (M&A) transaction that Uno has undertaken. HSSL is a quality-focused, system-driven organisation and we are sure we will be able to take the business to the next level and create value for shareholders of both the companies," Uno Minda said in a statement.

The amalgamation would offer immense opportunity to broaden the company's portfolio and invest in products that it believes are most relevant to customers, H Lakshmanan said.

Harita is engaged in manufacturing, product development and sales of seats and bus passenger seats. Its prominent customers include TVS Motor Company, Royal Enfield, TAFE, Daimler, and Tata Motors, among others.

It reported a consolidated turnover of Rs 905 crore and PAT (after minority interest) of Rs 38 crore for 2017-18.

