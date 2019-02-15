Patnaik condoles death of two CRPF jawans from state, speaks to their families

Odisha Friday spoke to the families of the two CRPF jawans from the state, who were among 40 personnel killed in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The CRPF personnel were killed when a Jaish suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into a bus at Awantipora in Pulwama district Thursday.

"The spoke to the family members of and Saheed over telephone and conveyed his deep sympathy," a statement issued by the said.

"Deeply saddened by the martyrdom of so many @crpfindia #jawans in terrorist attack in #Pulwama district of #JammuAndKashmir. Strongly condemn the cowardly act and condolences to the bereaved families (sic)," Patnaik tweeted.

Patnaik also directed S B Behera and to visit the families of martyrs.

While Sahu belonged to Naugan village in district, hailed from Ratanpur village of Niali block in district.

sources said the mortal remains of the two CRPF personnel were likely to arrive in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

They said their bodies would be brought to Bhubaneswar and later taken to their respective villages after presentation of the of honour.

had joined the CRPF as a in 2006. He had returned to barely two weeks ago after taking a leave.

The slain jawan had got married in 2017 and is survived by wife and a one-year-old daughter.

He had called up his wife a few hours before the terror attack that claimed his life.

Sahu's daughter said, "I feel immensely proud that my father has laid down his life for the country.

