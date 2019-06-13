SGPC demands return of artefacts "taken away" during Op Bluestar

The (SGPC) Thursday demanded the return of the artefacts, allegedly taken away by the during Operation Bluestar in 1984.

Addressing the media here, SGPC said the holy scriptures, artefacts and historical books, which were part of the Sikh Reference Library, were taken away by the during the operation.

When asked that a section of media had reported that the Centre had returned the artefacts to the SGPC, Singh claimed that only a few copies of historical books were returned.

He said still a large quantity of material and handwritten copies of the Guru Granth Sahib were with the Centre.

The SGPC Thursday held a meeting with the officials who served the Sikh body in the past 35 years to verify facts related to the issue.

had met over the issue on June 6, demanding that the artefacts be returned.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)