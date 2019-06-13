Miniso partners Achhacart to strengthen India biz

-
Japanese retail brand Miniso Thursday said it has partnered B2B e-commerce platform Achhacart as it looks to further strengthen its presence in the Indian market.
Miniso, which launched its operations in India in August 2017, operates more than 100 stores in the country across cities like Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru.
"India is one of the most important markets in the world... (we have) more than 100 stores in India and have got very good feedback from the market and the customer. But we also noticed that online presence is also very important," Miniso Life Style General Manager Lin Li said.
Stating that online channels provide insights into consumer preferences and requirements at a faster scale, he said the company expects about 10 per cent of its India business to come from the online channel by the end of the year.
Li said the company is also looking at extending its presence across other popular consumer e-commerce platforms in the coming months.
Siddharth Venkatraman, CEO of Achhacart, said its platform makes it easier for resellers to get access to quality products.
"We have collaborated with Miniso to create a channel for Indian customers to shop for its extensive range in the convenience of their homes or offices," he added.
