Maha: Teenager killed while posing with pistol for TikTok clip

A teenager was killed after accidentally pressing the of a country-made pistol, while shooting a clip for the social video app in Maharashtra's district, police said Thursday.

(17) and his relatives were posing for a video with a country-made pistol one of his relatives had brought, police said.

The social video app claims that it has 200 million users in India, of which 120 million are active every month.

Pratik died on the spot during the incident, which took place in the temple town of Shirdi Wednesday evening, police said.

Incidentally, he and his relatives (20), (27), an 11-year-old boy and another young man were in Shirdi for the last rituals of a family member, police said.

While sitting in their hotel room, they decided to shoot a video on mobile phone by posing with a country-made pistol one of Pratik's relatives had brought, and upload it on the app.

"The of the pistol was accidentally pressed and the bullet hit Pratik," said of station.

As he collapsed, others ran out of the room, and when the hotel staff, alerted by the gunshot, tried to stop them, one of them allegedly threatened to open fire and fled, the said.

Police took Pratik to the government hospital where he was declared dead before admission.

A case has been registered under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder), police said, adding and were arrested while another relative was yet to be traced.

