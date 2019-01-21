Minor fire at Vizag Steel Plant

: Aminor fire broke out at the Plant here Monday.

The fire occurred in the filter house building near the canteen area of melt shop-2 at around 2.30 a.m, Plant authorities said in release here.

The CISF fire brigade swung into action and put out the flames within a short time.

There were no injuries nor was any equipment damaged at the plant.

There was also no loss in production and the cause for the fire mishap is being investigated, the release added.

This is the second fire reported at Steel Plant in the space of four days this month.

