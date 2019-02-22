Minor fire breaks out at private hospital, no casualties

: A minor fire broke out at a private hospital triggering panic at in district Friday.

However, there was no casualty as fire-tenders rushed to the spot and doused the blaze.

According to police, the cause of the fire was suspected to be a short circuit in the generator.

Thick black smoke billowed following the sound of an explosion from the office block.

The fire was brought under control within an hour, the police said.

The incident happened a day after a massive fire was reported in the state's commercial hub, Kochi.

A six-storey footwear godown, located in the heart of the city, was completely destroyed in the fire Wednesday.

