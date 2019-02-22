Capacit'e Infraprojects Successfully Completes Construction of Pt. Madan Mohan Malaviya Cancer Centre in A Record Time of 10 Months

/ --



Capacit'e Infraprojects Limited, a fast growing construction company providing end-to-end services for residential, commercial and institutional building, completed the construction of Tata Trust's Pt. Cancer Hospital, in a record time of 10 months.

has embarked upon an endeavor to create a nationwide network of upgraded facilities for research and As part of this initiative Pt. Cancer Centre had been proposed at Banaras Hindu Vishwavidyalay (BHU) campus. Capacit'e Infraprojects undertook this challenging task of constructing this 352-bedded facility having construction of 5.86 lakh sq. feet. The scope of work included turnkey works comprising of civil and structural works, complete MEP and HVAC works as well as finishing works including fixed furniture and

Commenting on the same Mr. Rahul Kaytal, Managing Director, Capacit'e Infraprojects, said, "It is a moment of honour for us to work on Tata Trust's Pt. Cancer Centre. The work was completed with highest standards of quality and safety. A proactive approach, deployment of latest construction technologies, strong monitoring & controlling and a competent project team enabled us to deliver this socially important project in a record time of 10 months."



He further added that the project which was inaugurated by has been included in the India Book of Records, for Hospital built in Least Time by a

About Capacit'e Infraprojects Limited:



Capacit'e (Capacit'e/the Company) has etched a name for itself as a in the buildings space. Today, it is working with almost all major in the country. Capacit'e has been rapidly emerging as a in the building space with good repute. The Company's sharp focus on the single segment of buildings, with an emphasis on technology, a robust asset base and the promoters' rich experience in the space have enabled it to scale up quickly in the building space and become a Capacit'e provides end-to-end for high rise and super high rise buildings, townships, mass housing, etc. in the residential space, office complexes, IT & ITES Parks in the commercial space and hospitality, healthcare facilities, industrial buildings, MLCPs in the institutional space.

