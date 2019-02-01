Minor fire breaks out in Bhubaneswar Railway station

A minor fire broke out near the rest room in Railway Station premises Friday prompting the authorities of East Coast Railway (ECoR) to order a fact-finding inquiry to ascertain the exact cause of the incident.

There was no loss of life and property, railway officials said. The incident took place at around 8.30 am when the fire stuck some plastic containers kept near the restroom.

The fire was doused by personnel of Odisha Fire Service.

Senior officers from and from Khurda Road rushed to Railway Station to take stock of the situation. Additional General Manager, ECoR, Sudhir Kumar, visited the site with other senior officials.

Kumar asked the officials to ensure strict look out for "vagabonds and undesirable" elements in and around Railway premises. No unauthorised parking of vehicles and two-wheelers to be allowed, he said.

Taking serious note of the fire incident, East Coast Railway has ordered the fact-finding team to submit the enquiry report to (DRM), Khurda Road.

"It is anticipated that there may be occasions when some people may light a small fire and sit around it due to severe winter conditions. This type of situation will not be allowed near railway areas," an observed.

