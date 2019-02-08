Minor girl attacked by college student recovering in hospital

A minor girl, who was seriously injured when a 19-year-old college student attacked her with a knife here for spurning him, showed signs of improvement, doctors treating her said Friday.

Her health condition showed signs of improvement after operations were performed though she continues to be critical, they said.

The youth had allegedly attacked the girl on February 6 with a knife used for cutting open coconuts, inflicting serious injuries on her, police had said.

The doctors said she was unconscious when brought to the hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)