Minor rape: Mobile internet services suspension extended till Saturday 10 am in Jaipur

The district administration has extended till Saturday 10 am the suspension of mobile internet services in 13 police station areas of the city following the rape of a seven-year-old girl, an official said.

The internet services were suspended to quell rumour mongering on social networking sites following the abduction and rape of the minor girl by a man in the Shastri Nagar area on Monday. The incident had created tension in the area.

Mobile internet services will remain suspended till 10 am on Saturday considering the law and order situation in 13 police station areas of the city, Divisional Commissioner K C Verma said in an order on Friday.

The temporary suspension is effective in areas including Ramganj, Galta Gate, Manak Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Brahampuri, Nahargarh, Kotwali, Sanjay Circle, Shastri Nagar, Bhatta Basti, Lal Kothi, Adarsh Nagar and Sadar police station areas.

Additional police force has been deployed in the areas to maintain law and order.

The victim girl is undergoing treatment at a state-run hospital.

"Police teams are on work to nab the accused. Several persons are being interrogated. No one has been detained so far," Superintendent of Police (North) Manoj Kumar said.

