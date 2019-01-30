Miscreants attack priests in Meghalaya church, flee with cash

Two senior priests in Meghalaya's West Hills district sustained injuries when a group of masked men attacked them inside a church early Wednesday, ransacked the premises and escaped with over Rs 1 lakh in cash, a said.

This was the fourth such instance of dacoity in Hills churches in the past one month, and police suspect it to be the handiwork of one and the same gang, he said.

"Around 1am, the unidentified goons, around 20 in number, entered Mission here during a power cut, tied up Rev and Daniel M Sangma, and attacked them with iron rods.

"They then ransacked the church and fled with Rs 1.25 lakh in cash and two smartphones," of Police MGR Kumar said.

An FIR has been filed in the case and a team of officers are investigating into the matter, he said.

"According to the FIR filed by the authorities of the Mission, M Marak, another parish priest, sounded alarm when he saw the miscreants. Soon after, they fled the church," Kumar said.

The SP also maintained that the modus operandi of the four recent attacks in the Hills region looks "very similar".

"Three cases of dacoity have been earlier reported from Dawagre in East Garo Hills, Chokpot in South and in the west. We are very close to a breakthrough, and, hopefully, the miscreants will be arrested soon," he added.

