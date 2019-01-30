Coriander dips 0.19 pc on subdued demand

Coriander prices fell 0.19 per cent to Rs 6,676 per quintal at the futures market Wednesday, as participants cut down positions amid muted domestic and export demand against ample stocks position.

Besides, rising arrivals from producing regions and profit-booking at higher levels weighed on the sentiment.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander prices for delivery in April declined by Rs 13, or 0.19 per cent, to Rs 6,676 per quintal with an open interest of 2,950 lots.

On similar lines, coriander for May delivery was trading down by Rs 66, or 1 per cent, at Rs 6,531. The open interest of the contract stood at 2,420 lots.

Analysts attributed the fall in coriander futures to subdued demand at the physical market against adequate stocks position on increased supplies from producing regions.

