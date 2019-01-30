Odisha rolls out Handicrafts Policy 2019

The has rolled out its Handicrafts Policy 2019 for creating a vibrant and sustainable sector in the state.

The objective of the policy is to empower artisans and make them lead partners in the development, chief secretary A P Padhi said.

A proposal in this regard was approved at a Cabinet meeting, chaired by Naveen Patnaik, on Tuesday.

The policy aspires to focus on the sector in the state renowned for its craftsmanship, leverage the unique selling proposition of the skilled workforce and help enhance Odisha's share of exports of handicraft goods.

"It recognises that without the artisans, there can be no handicrafts. The policy provides centre stage to the artisans and his masterpieces," Padhi said.

The policy will enable easy availability of raw materials, continuous design support for development of market and utility products, collaborative effort for attractive, safe and eco-friendly packaging for handicrafts and targeted marketing of products.

to enhance skill level, encourage entrepreneurship, coverage of handicraft artisans under various social security measures and welfare schemes are also part of the policy.

As part of the policy, the government would extend margin money assistance for availing bank finance, survey and of handicraft artisans, collaboration with different agencies such as NIFT, to infuse innovation in product design, quality, productivity and others.

Padhi said fiscal incentives as provided under IPR-2015 (industrial policy resolution) and MSME Development Policy, 2015 would be extended to the handicraft sector also.

Setting of facilitation centres for awareness and administration of incentive will also be part of the policy, Padhi said.

